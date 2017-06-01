Peacocks don’t have sex, cow’s bellow destroys germs: Rajasthan HC Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma

The Rajasthan High Court also asked centre to make cow national animal. The Rajasthan High Court also asked centre to make cow national animal.

WHEN RAJASTHAN High Court Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma said on Wednesday that the peacock “does not indulge in sex with the peahen”, it was not the first time that he was offering this theory. Ruling on a peacock poaching case, Justice Sharma, on January 11, 2016, made the same observation about how the peacock is a “brahmachari” (celibate).

“This theory about peacocks drinking tears to breed is an old hoax. They breed like all other birds, by means of sexual copulation,” said Bikram Grewal, a well-known ornithologist.

In his order, Justice Sharma cited some research work and named some scientists. One of those quoted was “German scientist Rudle Steiner”, which is an apparent reference to Rudolf Steiner (1861-1925), an Austrian philosopher, architect and esotericist. He is behind the concept of biodynamic agriculture which involved, among other things, horn-manure — a humus mixture prepared by filling the horn of a cow with cow manure, burying it in the ground to decompose during the winter and recovered for use the following spring. Steiner believed these preparations mediated terrestrial and cosmic forces into the soil.

Steiner claimed Christ as the centre of earthly evolution. “It becomes clear to us through spiritual science that the being whom we call Christ is to be recognised as the centre of life on Earth, that the Christian religion is the ultimate religion for Earth’s whole future,” he wrote.

Most of the other names in Justice Sharma’s order are incomplete.

It is unclear who “agriculture scientists Dr Julius and Dr Book German” are. As for their attributed claim that “cow is the only divine animal that exhales oxygen”, no living being other than plants exhale oxygen. Animals, however, exhale unused oxygen, as lungs cannot process all the oxygen that is inhaled.

According to the 2006 FAO report, the livestock sector accounts for 9 per cent of carbon dioxide derived from human-related activities, but produces a much larger share of even more harmful greenhouse gases.

The “Dr King” named in the order may refer to a Dr King of Madras, who is mentioned in several online claims for his work on how cow dung destroys cholera germs. No authentic reference to his identity of research is available.

Similarly, there are numerous references on the Internet to Russian scientist Shirovich named in the order but the full name or affiliation is absent.

