Peacock sex theory to homosexuality a nonsense: Controversial statements by Indian judges

Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma directed the state government to work with the Central government so that steps can be taken to declare cow as the national animal. He used a curious theory to explain his argument that left many puzzled.

“Jo mor hai, yeh aajevan bhramachari hai. Kabhi bhi morni ke saath sex nahi karta hai. Iske jo aasu aate hai, morni usse chubhkar garbhavati hoti hai, mor ya morni ko janm deti hai (The peacock is a lifelong celibate. It does not have sex with peahen. The peahen gives birth after it gets impregnated with the tears of the peacock. A peacock or a peahen is then born).”

His statement was not the first made by judges in recent times. Let’s have a look at some of the oddest statements and observations given by Indian judges inside and outside the courtroom.

–In 2013, Virender Bhat, ASJ (Special Fast Track Court, Delhi) said in a ruling that it was a very disturbing trend that young women were consenting sex with their lovers and then claiming that it was rape. He wrote, “The girls in such cases are mostly in the age group of 19 – 24 years, thus mature enough to understand the consequences of their acts and not so numb to get carried away with any representations of the boy.” He added, “They voluntarily elope with their lovers to explore the greener pastures of bodily pleasure and on return to their homes, they conveniently fabricate the story of kidnap and rape in order to escape scolds and harsh treatment from the parents. It is these false cases which tend to trivialize the offences of rape and undermine its gravity.”

He was later asked to go for gender sensitisation by a division bench of the Delhi High Court for his insensitive observations in the case.

–Bhat again made a controversial statement. This was just a day after he had been criticised by the High Court. He gave a ruling in a rape case. In the case State v. Ashish Kumar, the victim was abandoned at the wedding altar after being tricked into consenting to sex.

“In my opinion, every act [of] sexual intercourse between two adults on the assurance of promise of marriage does not become rape if the assurance or promise is not fulfilled later on by the boy. When a grown up, educated and office-going woman subjects herself to sexual intercourse with a friend or colleague on the latter’s promise he would marry her, she does so at her own peril… She must understand that she is engaging in an act which is not only immoral but also against the tenets of every religion. No religion in the world allows pre-marital sex,” Bhat ruled

–In February 2013, PTI reported about a former Kerala High Court judge making a controversial statement. Justice R Basant, when part of a two-judge bench, acquitted 35 accused in the Suryanelli gangrape case. Defending his judgment, in 2013 he made a statement that got massive criticism.

“There was ample evidence to show the girl was used for child prostitution, which is not rape,” Justice R Basant was shown as saying on a Malayalam TV channel, as per PTI reports.

–Former judge Markandey Katju is not new to controversy and he has made several controversial comments. One such comment came when he posted online that Katrina Kaif should be made the President of India. He later retracted his post and wrote an explanation on his blog. His statement, according to Katju, was in a lighter vein. But his words didn’t match up to the post.

He wrote: “This is because politicians will promise the moon, but not do anything for the public welfare. So since you must have someone, why not vote for a beautiful face? At least you will get some momentary happiness looking at her face in the media,” adding that he wants to make Katrina the next president of India, but only on the condition that “she sings ‘Sheela ki Jawaani‘ on her Inaugural.”

In the past he made comments like homosexuality is “all humbug and nonsense” while also stating that 90 per cent Indians are stupid/idiots. He also stated at a public event once that 80 per cent Hindus and 80 per cent Muslims were communal.

