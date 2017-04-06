Peace talks with ULFA(I) possible if Centre comes forward: Anup Chetia

Anup Chetia Anup Chetia

Peace talks with ULFA (Independent), led by Paresh Axom (Baruah), is only possible if the Centre comes forward for a dialogue process, pro-talk ULFA leader and its general secretary Anup Chetia on Thursday said. “Talks with the Paresh Baruah-led faction of ULFA is possible if the Central government comes forward honestly,” Chetia said at the general meeting of the pro-talk ULFA cadre.

The ULFA founder leader declined to comment when asked if he has received any indication from Paresh Baruah for the peace talks. The ULFA general secretary also expressed concern at the alleged “apathetic attitude” of the Central Government towards the peace talk process with the ULFA. “Dialogue cannot be a one way traffic and the environment for talks should be created from the government’s side,” he said.

“Discussion with the ULFA depends upon the goodwill of the Central Government,” Chetia said. Referring to the proposed settlement of Hindu Bangladeshis in Assam, Chetia said that “the issue is a complete political agenda of the BJP government.”

“The issue is being politicised by several forces. Not a single Hindu Bangladeshi family is willing to come to Assam when much hullaballoo is about the proposed amendment of the Citizenship Act,” Chetia claimed.

Chetia was incarcerated in Dhaka after being arrested on December 21, 1997 under the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act for illegally carrying foreign currency and a satellite phone.

On being asked about Subudh Biswas, the prime accused of Silapathar incident, Chetia said that any move against the state must be opposed by the people of Assam.

The Silpathar violence took place on March 6 during the procession taken out by NiBBUSS leading to the destruction of an office of the local unit of AASU, Swahidbedi (memorial to Assam Agitation martyrs) and also causing damage to public and private properties and disruption of law and order situation in the area.

Anup Chetia was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a Bangladeshi court and held at Kashimpur Jail till November 11, 2015 before he was handed over by Bangladesh Government to India. Chetia was then lodged in Guwahati Central Jail from where he was released on bail on December 24, 2015.

