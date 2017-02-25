Peace Party chief booked for alleged sexual exploitation of a girl

The girl, who was in early twenties, was admitted yesterday to a hospital in serious condition and died later in the night due to reported damaged liver and kidneys. (Photo for representational purpose.) The girl, who was in early twenties, was admitted yesterday to a hospital in serious condition and died later in the night due to reported damaged liver and kidneys. (Photo for representational purpose.)

The president of the Peace Party of India, Mohamed Ayub, has been booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a girl, who died at the King George Medical University Hospital here, police said today. The girl, who was in early twenties, was admitted yesterday at the hospital in serious condition and died later in the night due to reported damaged liver and kidneys, they said. The girl’s brother lodged an FIR against Ayub alleging he had sexually exploited his sister and administered medicines, which damaged her liver and kidneys, Inspector, Madiaon police station Nagesh Kumar Mishra said.

As per the complaint, Ayub had brought the girl to Lucknow five years ago from Khalilabad, in Sant Kabir Nagar, on the pretext of providing her better education.

A case has been registered under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC, police said.

Ayub, who owns a number of hospitals in the state, is currently a sitting MLA from Khalilabad Assembly constituency, and is contesting this election from the same seat.