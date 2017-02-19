Peace must for region’s development: Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was addressing to the South Asia Speakers’ Summit in Indore. (Source: Express Archive Photo) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was addressing to the South Asia Speakers’ Summit in Indore. (Source: Express Archive Photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Saturday highlighted common history, contiguous geography and shared destiny of South Asian counties while emphasising the importance of peace to the region’s development. “There should be peace, peace, peace…Then only there would be development,’’ Mahajan said in her inaugural address to the South Asia Speakers’ Summit in Indore.

The Speaker said that parliamentarians could act as the bridge between people and their governments. “As elected representatives, it is our duty to ensure that our respective governments take concrete measures for realising these sustainable development goals,” she said. “India and its Parliament are committed to working with the international community to craft an ambitious, comprehensive and equitable development agenda with poverty eradication at its core.’’

A PTI report quoted Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Saber Hossain Chowdhury saying on the sidelines of the summit that differences between governments should not stop dialogue among lawmakers. “When governments stop talking, parliamentarians should continue and at least at the parliamentary level this is what IPU stands for.’’

Chowdhury said that Pakistan may not be participating, but they hope that it will participate in upcoming events. Afghanistan Assembly speaker Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi added: “As a neighbouring nation, we would have felt better if they were here.’’