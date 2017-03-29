PDP’s ‘betrayal’ as reason for unrest in Valley: GA Mir

Jammu: JKPCC president and party candidate for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency bypolls Ghulam Ahmed Mir . PTI Photo Jammu: JKPCC president and party candidate for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency bypolls Ghulam Ahmed Mir . PTI Photo

Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir today claimed that the deteriorating situation in Kashmir was an outcome of the “backstabbing and betrayal” of the people by PDP after securing votes in 2014 Assembly election on sensitive issues.

“PDP is responsible for unabated civilian killings and losses to property in the Valley. People should be cautious against the politics of exploitation on part of the PDP,” Mir, who is contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll from Anantnag seat, said in a statement.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party came to power in the state on the backdrop of raking up issues like revocation of AFSPA, demilitarization and defeating communal forces.

Mir described the prevailing situation as an “outburst against the communal agenda of PDP-RSS as the people had never expected such an unholy alliance” in the state. “It is the PDP which has enabled RSS to make inroads in

the state, thereby vitiating the atmosphere of peace in the Valley,” the Congress leader said.

Blaming the present dispensation for the current disturbances, Mir alleged it was being “encouraged” by the PDP for “electoral gains”.

“But this time people have decided to defeat the PDP-BJP coalition which is hell bent upon dividing the people to serve their dirty political ends,” he claimed.

The PCC president termed the upcoming by-elections as an opportunity for the people to “defeat the PDP for adopting indifferent attitude towards the genuine concerns of the people”.

