PDP’s Karra joins Congress, does a flip-flop on remark on Army chief’s statement

TARIQ HAMEED Karra, one of the founder-members of PDP who quit the party four months ago, joined the Congress on Saturday, and within minutes enacted a flip-flop over Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s remarks that the forces will take strong action against people who create hurdles during Army operations and help terrorists escape.

During an interaction with the media at the Congress headquarters, Karra first called the Army chief’s statement “politically motivated”. As AICC general secretary in-charge of J&K Ambika Soni, who was on the dais, said that he had meant to say that Gen Rawat’s statement was being given a political colour, Karra clarified that PM Narendra Modi and Union ministers are politicising the issue.

Rahul Gandhi, who had come to the party headquarters to welcome the former PDP Lok Sabha MP into the party, said, “I am very happy with someone of Karra’s stature joining the Congress.”

Karra told the media one of the aims of PDP at its formation was to fight “fascist” forces and argued he left the party when it joined hands with the BJP after seeking votes against the party and Prime Minister Modi’s “jingoistic and polarisation politics”. Karra later said, “I linked the Army chief’s statement with Modi, who is exploiting the same thing. He is politicising (Gen Rawat’s remarks) and his ministers are politicising (it) for the sake of the party.”