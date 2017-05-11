PDP reminds BJP about need for talks

Narendra Modi and Mehbooba Mufti . (PTI Photo) Narendra Modi and Mehbooba Mufti . (PTI Photo)

The PDP on Wednesday said that the “very idea of closing the doors of reconciliation and understanding on vital political issues” undermines peace process in Kashmir. The party said that alliance partner BJP cannot afford a volta-face on the Agenda of Alliance that the two allies had signed to form government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Several unwarranted postures have contributed to trust deficit and alienation leading to confrontation and acrimony at various levels,” said PDP vice-president and chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle, Sartaj Madni. “(Any) dialogue without Hurriyat is meaningless (and) apolitical.’’

Madni said his party trusted the BJP given the reconciliation process Atal Bihari Vajpayee had started. “Mufti Mohammad Sayeed with support from then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had shown the way forward for peace and resolution in Jammu and Kashmir from 2002 to 2005. The situation then was marked by public appreciation, mutual cooperation and understanding. This led to a remarkable phase of development, political stability and peace in the state,’’ he said. “The relations between India and Pakistan also marked a shift from animosity to bonhomie which provided further space to people to thrive upon.’’

Madni said PM Narendra Modi too made a good beginning by visiting Pakistan, but the process was “impeded by certain provocative incidents’’. “But it is this course (dialogue) that alone yields substance in resolving the issues with stake.’’ Madni said the BJP cannot make a U-turn on the Agenda of Alliance that has promised dialogue with separatists and Pakistan.

