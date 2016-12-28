PDP plans big event on Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s first death anniversary

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

The ruling PDP in Jammu & Kashmir plans to mark the first death anniversary of founder and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed by holding a big function at his hometown of Bijbehara in south Kashmir.

The event gains significance as it will be the first big show of the party in south Kashmir after the five-month unrest in the Valley that left scores of people dead and thousands injured in the wake of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. Sources said through the anniversary programme, the PDP leadership will try to test the ground situation in south Kashmir which was earlier considered the party’s bastion.

CM Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday met party legislators and workers to discuss the preparation for the January 7 function.