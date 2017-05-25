PDP not motivating central govt for talks as it fears losing chair: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah was addressing an “extra-ordinary” meeting which deliberated upon the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley. (Source: File image) Omar Abdullah was addressing an “extra-ordinary” meeting which deliberated upon the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley. (Source: File image)

Opposition National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday alleged that the ruling PDP was not “motivating” the central government led by its ally BJP to have dialogue with stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir as it feared losing power. The former chief minister claimed that the PDP leadership was not willing to annoy the BJP and was implementing all the “orders” from Delhi as well as Nagpur, a reference to the RSS headquarters.

Abdullah was addressing an “extra-ordinary” meeting of the party legislators which deliberated upon the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley and the Centre’s “hardened approach”. The PDP and the BJP run a coalition government in the state.

“It was the duty of the PDP to motivate the central government for dialogue to restore normalcy and resolve the Kashmir (problem). But, unfortunately the state government has miserably failed in doing so,” he told the meeting in Srinagar.

“They (PDP leaders) think by pressing for dialogue, the BJP leadership will get annoyed which can result in losing the chair,” said the NC leader. He said unless an attempt is made to resolve the Kashmir issue, the people of the state would continue to face uncertainty, fear and unrest. “For the sake of power, the PDP is implementing whatever orders they are getting from Nagpur and Delhi. This government is implementing these orders faithfully,” he said.

Abdullah said the Mehbooba Mufti-led dispensation was “fast losing its reputation” among the masses due to its “anti-people and anti-youth” policies. “The aim of PDP-BJP coalition government is not only to finish the special status of Jammu and Kashmir but also to make the future of our young generation dark,” he alleged.

A National Conference spokesman said the meeting also discussed the problems being faced by the people due to “lacklustre attitude” of the PDP-led government and the party affairs. The meeting expressed concern over the deteriorating situation and maintained that dialogue was the only way to improve the situation in the state, the spokesman said. He said the leaders were of the opinion that the continued unfavourable situation was pushing the state into economic crisis.

