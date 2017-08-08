PDP MLA Qamar Hussain booked for beating a man in J&K’s Rajouri district

Both the complainant and the PDP MLA have earlier also been engaged in such disputes and filed police complaints against each other, a police officer said. (Representational image) Both the complainant and the PDP MLA have earlier also been engaged in such disputes and filed police complaints against each other, a police officer said. (Representational image)

Ruling Peoples Democratic Party MLA Qamar Hussain along with his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) have been booked by Jammu Kashmir Police on charges of making an attempt on the life of a local villager in Rajouri district on Monday evening. The case has been registered on complaint of Ayaz Ahmed alias Shiki of Pululian Dassal in Rajouri district. However, no one has been arrested so far.

Giving details, police said that Ayaz Ahmed had been on way to the house of a relative near Darhali bridge on Monday evening. After parking his vehicle near the bridge, he was unloading some luggage from it when PDP MLA along with his PSOs allegedly reached there from opposite direction and started abusing and beating him.

Some local people intervened after hearing his screams and rescued him, the victim alleged, adding that the MLA even asked his PSOs to shoot him. In his written complaint to the police, he accused the PDP legislator of attacking him with an intention to kill him.

However, both the complainant and the PDP MLA have earlier also been engaged in such disputes and filed police complaints against each other, a police officer said. However, police are investigating the present complaint and they will take action in the matter as per law.

