PDP leader’s demand to defer Anantnag bypoll indictment of Mehbooba govt: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. (File photo) Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah. (File photo)

Latching onto the PDP candidate’s demand for postponement of Anantnag by-poll in view of violence, NC leader Omar Abdullah Monday said it was an “indictment” of the government headed by his sister. “Tassaduq’s statement is an indictment of his sister @MehboobaMufti’s government and its abject failure. How can the BJP not see this (sic),” the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister posted on Twitter.

.@MehboobaMufti Tassaduq's statement is an indictment of his sister @MehboobaMufti's government & its abject failure. How can the BJP not see this? — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 10, 2017

“EC is well within its powers to postpone or countermand Anantnag election but if so @MehboobaMufti must resign & Governor should take charge (sic),” he said in another tweet. PDP candidate from Anantnag, Tasaduq Mufti, had earlier in the day appealed to the Election Commission to defer the by-poll to the constituency, saying the situation was not conducive for holding elections in Kashmir at the moment.

Eight people were yesterday killed in firing by security forces as unprecedented election-day violence marred the by-poll for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat which saw the voter turnout plunge to an all-time low of 7.14 per cent. Anantnag constituency, spread over four districts of Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, is scheduled to go to polls on Wednesday.

