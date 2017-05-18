Latest News
PDP leader’s brother found dead in Srinagar hotel

The body was recovered under suspicious conditions from a hotel room in Dalgate area of the city, an official said.

A 36-year-old man, brother of a ruling PDP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead inside a hotel room here, police said. The deceased has been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Dar, a brother of Mohammad Shafi Dar, who is the Handwara zone president of the ruling PDP, an official said.

The body was recovered under suspicious conditions from a hotel room in Dalgate area of the city, the official said, adding that there was no visible mark on it. Police said the deceased was living with his brother.

A case has been registered and probe is underway, police said.

 

