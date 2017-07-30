PDP leader lauds Syed Ali Shah Geelani, seeks his help in ending crisis

Syed Ali Shah Geelani (File Photo) Syed Ali Shah Geelani (File Photo)

Ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Saturday lauded separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani while seeking his support in ending the crisis in Kashmir. “This is overwhelming that Geelani sahab, who is on the opposite side of (our) politics, also played a constructive role in this. He (Geelani) said that those people who killed pilgrims cannot be Muslims. Geelani sahab said those people will not be forgiven by God,” said Baig in reference to Geelani’s response to the recent attack on Amarnath pilgrims.

Baig said that Geelani had foreseen that the attack could result in a bloodbath. “Because if they killed seven (pilgrims), in reaction to it 7,000 would have been killed in Hindustan. I congratulate all those people, who raised their voice against the attack. You saved Muslims in Jammu and India. I appreciate that step of Geelani sahab,” said Baig at an event to mark PDP’s foundation day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App