PDP leader Zafar Ali Khatana resigns as VC Advisory Board for Gujjars and Bakerwals

Expressing displeasure in the absence of any powers vested in him, ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Choudhary Zafar Ali Khatana has resigned as vice chairman of the State Advisory Board for Development of Gujjars and Bakerwals. Khatana had assumed office on August 20, 2015 and he enjoyed the status of Minister of State (MoS) in the government.

In his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, he pointed out that though he has been holding the office of Vice Chairman of the State Advisory Board for Development of Gujjars and Bakerwals but in the absence of any powers he has to cut a sorry figure before people from his community who visit him with their genuine demands.

He added that not only the plans for tribal community were finalised without consulting him, he was not even informed about laying of foundation stones for Gujjar and Bakerwal hostels which run under his control, Khatana added.

Though Khatana was already unhappy over the treatment meted out to him, the provocation came when PDP vice president sought an explanation from him on charges of his links with opposition parties. Pointing out that he was called by Madni at his residence on Tuesday, Khatana said that he showed him photographs of his attending a function at Congress leader Choudhary Akram’s residence at Surankote way back in December 2015.

Madni had been unhappy with him over his distributing some sewing machines among poor people from Gujjars and Bakerwals community in the Valley nearly two months ago, Khatana said, adding that he told him that he had distributed machines to National Conference workers. However, the machines were distributed by a Delhi-based NGO who had come to Kashmir on his request, he added.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Chief Minister Mufti, Khatana has pointed out that he has close blood relations married in the families of both Choudhary Akram of Congress and National Conference leader Mian Bashir and he cannot ignore them. The function at Choudhary Akram’s house in 2015 was held in the name of his grandfather Ghulam Hussain Lassanavi popularly called as Gujjar Gandhi among the tribal community, Khatana said, adding that he was invited there by Radio Kashmir Jammu who was organizing the function.

“I have self respect and it is not fair that I have to explain my blood relations for the sake of chair,’’ Khatana said while tendering his resignation as vice chairman of the State Advisory Board for Development of Gujjars and Bakerwals. “However, I will continue to work with PDP,’’ he said, adding that he continues to be loyal to the party, but at the same time he cannot compromise the interests of his community.

