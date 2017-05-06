PDP-BJP govt will take every step for security in J&K: Deputy CM

Nirmal Kumar Singh said the PDP-BJP will take every step to ensure security and peace in the Valley (File/ANI) Nirmal Kumar Singh said the PDP-BJP will take every step to ensure security and peace in the Valley (File/ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir government will take every step to ensure security and peace in the Valley, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said on Saturday. “Our focus (on the state) has not changed. Kashmir has been facing challenges not because of the coalition government. The situation in the Valley has been there for long,” he told reporters in Jammu. Singh was reacting to the Centre’s directive to the state government on Friday to confiscate the equipment of cable operators allegedly airing unauthorised Pakistani channels in the state and take action against them.

According to reports, over 50 Saudi and Pakistani channels besides Zakir Naik’s banned Peace TV and others indulging in “anti-India” propaganda were allegedly running without necessary clearances via private cable networks in Kashmir. On being quizzed over a video showing two alleged Special Police Officers (SPOs) being tortured by militants, the deputy chief minister said, “Pakistan is playing a game in Kashmir. Terrorists are playing a game. Kashmiris are being terrorised. But the people of the state want peace and the tourism season to be normal.”

The BJP leader said the government was doing its best for the development of the state. “The Rs 70 crore-flyover in Jammu is the biggest gift the state can receive. From parking lots to ring roads, the government is doing its best for the development of the state. Our main focus is to bring peace and security to the people of the state,” he said. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti earlier said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi could resolve the Kashmir problem as he “has a strong mandate” and appealed to him to pull the Valley out of morass.

