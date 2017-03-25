PDP-BJP govt pursuing hidden communal agenda: Congress leader GA Mir

JKPCC president and party candidate for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency bypolls Ghulam Ahmed Mir along with senior National Conference leaders at an election rally in Jammu on Friday. (Source: PTI) JKPCC president and party candidate for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency bypolls Ghulam Ahmed Mir along with senior National Conference leaders at an election rally in Jammu on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday accused the PDP-BJP government of pursuing “hidden communal agenda” and urged the people to defeat the “fascist forces” in the bypolls to Srinagar and Anantnag parliamentary seats. “The upcoming Lok Sabha by-elections are an opportunity for the people to defeat the fascist forces. This is the high time for the electorate to decide their future which is in jeopardy due to the hidden communal agenda of the PDP-BJP,” said state Congress chief G A Mir, who is contesting from Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

Addressing the election meetings at Shangus and Khanabal areas in Anantnag district, Mir asked the people to ensure win for Congress-NC candidates, as “their victory will be of the secular force in the state, as well as in the country”. The Congress and the National Conference NC entered into a seat sharing agreement for Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats which are going to bypolls on April 9 and April 12, respectively.

NC president Farooq Abdullah is contesting from Srinagar seat, along with PDP’s Nazir Ahmad Khan, while Mir from Anantnag constituency, where PDP’s Mufti Tassaduq Hussain, brother of J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is also in the fray. The ruling PDP had won both the seats in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Asking people to remain vigilant, Mir claimed that attempts were being made to “divide people to secure votes on the part of PDP”. He accused the PDP of “betraying and back stabbing” people in 2014 by aligning with the BJP, saying the party sacrificed it’s ideology for the sake of power, and did not even cared about the emotions of the people, who voted for them to defeat the RSS from implementing its communal agenda in the state.

Mir alleged that the “unholy alliance” between the PDP and the BJP, for the sake of power, has “disturbed the socio-political scenario” in the state, as a result, people were feeling “unsafe and threatened”. Mir said people should not forget what PDP has done to them immediately after the assembly election results were out. He also made an appeal to the people to ensure the victory of Abdullah from Srinagar.

