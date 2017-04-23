Alliance under strain, Mehbooba Mufti to meet PM Modi

Mehbooba, who will attend the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday chaired by the Prime Minister, will meet Modi on Monday morning. Mehbooba, who will attend the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday chaired by the Prime Minister, will meet Modi on Monday morning.

Amid growing tensions between the J&K ruling coalition partners, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti arrived in Delhi on Saturday and will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other Central leaders to discuss the situation in the state. Sources said the meetings are key to shaping “the future of the state government, especially because of the gulf between the PDP and partner BJP”.

Mehbooba, who will attend the NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday chaired by the Prime Minister, will meet Modi on Monday morning. Sources said the CM “will again ask the Centre to start a political process because, she will argue, the iron hand policy and sole reliance on military methods won’t work”. She will make a case for dialogue to “help bring down the temperatures”.

In her meeting with Rajnath on Sunday, Mehbooba will discuss specific issues on the ground.

“We are facing a lot of problems. There isn’t the slightest consensus between the two alliance partners on any issue. Now the Central government has also taken a hardline stance on everything, which has further complicated issues for us,” a senior PDP leader told The Sunday Express. If the Chief Minister fails to convince the BJP leadership on a course correction, there would be pressure on the survival of the government, the leader added. “This government cannot sustain in the current state where the people have literally risen against it and, instead of helping defuse the situation, Delhi is taking a much tougher stance.”

The PDP leader also talked about Thursday’s attack by members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal on a Muslim nomadic family in Jammu. “There is a message that has gone to the ground. If we are unable to change this, how can the government function?” he asked.

Explaining the issues confronting the PDP-BJP alliance, the leader said the lack of any political process or engagement has put the PDP in a tight spot. “We can’t keep telling people that talks are part of our Agenda of Alliance when it is clear that the BJP doesn’t want any such process,’’ the leader said, adding that the only policy on Kashmir can’t be “kill, kill and kill”. “We have crossed many a political red line. But there is a limit to it all.”

The PDP is also angry about BJP leaders openly criticising the state government. “There have been calls for dismissal of this government by BJP parliamentarians,” the PDP leader said. “Besides, an atmosphere has been created across the country where every incident in Kashmir is used to generate an ultra-nationalist rage… The BJP’s concern is national, it helps them politically. We will be destroyed. Our base, that has already shrunk a lot, will completely disappear. We won’t be able to even live in Kashmir.”

Sources said that the PDP is also upset with J&K Director General of Police S P Vaid directly briefing BJP leader and party’s Kashmir point man Ram Madhav in the BJP office in Jammu last week. “This has never happened. The BJP has a deputy CM in the state, he could have called the DGP for a briefing,” the PDP leader said.

Monday’s meeting will be Mehbooba’s first with Modi since the April 10 Srinagar by-elections, which saw large-scale protests and violence and a new low of 7.14 per cent voting. The PDP lost to National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah in the surprise results that followed.

Since then, videos of alleged excesses by security forces, including using a villager as human shield against stone-pelters, have added to the public rage.

The PDP believes many of the videos of Kashmiri students being allegedly tortured and humiliated “were made and leaked purposely”.

The party leader also questioned the Centre’s actions following the human-shield incident. “The J&K Police had filed an FIR against the Army for turning a civilian into a human shield. While several BJP leaders defended the Army’s illegal action, the Attorney General of India (Mukul Rohatgi) termed it legitimate publicly…”

Raising the party’s failure to win a Legislative Council seat, blamed on the BJP taking away an Independent MLA’s vote, the PDP leader said, “We know that the central leadership (of the BJP) was not aware of this. It was done locally. But the climate of mistrust between the partners led to it.”

