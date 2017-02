Apart from some incidents, the voting for the civic elections Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was held peacefully on Tuesday. (File) Apart from some incidents, the voting for the civic elections Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was held peacefully on Tuesday. (File)

Counting of votes in the election to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation began at 10 am on Thursday. The PCMC witnessed a ‘historic high’ of 67 per cent voting percentage, a jump of 15 per cent from the 2012 civic elections. There are 128 seats at stake here.

