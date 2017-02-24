PCMC Elections 2017: BJP crosses ‘Laxman’ rekha, Ajit Pawar’s team caves in sans a fight

TILL Tuesday, the day of voting, it seemed like NCP, which is led by Ajit Pawar in PCMC, will emerge as the largest party in Pimpri-Chinchwad resting on the shoulders of old guards, sitting and former corporators, whom it had thrown in the ring. The collective belief, shared openly by most NCP leaders, Sena leaders and even by a clutch of BJP leaders, ultimately went for a toss as the BJP sprinted to glory in a spectacular victory which seemed to have taken, one and all in Pimpri-Chinchwad, by surprise.

The BJP captured power by pocketing 78 seats. The NCP, which had won with a brute majority of 83 seats in 2012, could not have imagined that its fate would change and would finish with abysmal figure of 37 seats.