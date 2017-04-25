PCMC chief’s office in dock as stenographer caught in ACB trap

Rajesh Shirke. Rajesh Shirke.

In a significant trap by the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), a 45-year-old stenographer working in the office of the commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was arrested red-handed on Monday evening for allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 12 lakh “for processing of completion certificate of four buildings which are part of a housing society project.”

The ACB officials have identified the arrested stenographer as Rajendra Shirke, a resident of Sandhya Nagari near Jagtap Dairy, who works as the stenographer (Class III) in the office of PCMC commissioner.

Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare had not come to the office on Monday, PCMC administrative officials said. On Saturday, the state government had transferred Waghmare as Secretary in Social Welfare Department.

“Waghmare did not relinquish his charge today,” officials said.

As per the primary information, a 63-year-old real estate developer from Pimpri-Chinchwad approached the ACB after Shirke demanded bribe from him. The complainant had completed construction of 11 buildings in a housing project in Thergaon and had already received completion certificates for seven buildings out of them. The certification for the remaining four was pending.

ACB officials said Shirke demanded the bribe for “moving forward the file and facilitate getting completion certificate.”

A trap was laid at the PCMC building around 5.30 pm and Shirke was caught red-handed accepting the bribe. ACB officials clarified that of the total money handed over to him, Rs two lakh were in real currency and the remaining were “black papers” carefully stacked to look like cash.

ACB Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande said the final authority for signing the completion certificate was the commissioner. ACB officials said they would thoroughly investigate Shirke and try to find out whether he was working at the behest of any top officials. The officials, however, remained evasive as to whether top officials would be summoned.

When contacted, PCMC commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said he had also just learnt about the ACB trap. “I was not in the office when it happened,” he said.

Asked why would Shirke demand such a big amount and what authority he had, the PCMC chief said it was a matter of investigation. Standing committee chairperson Seema Savale said, “I welcome the action by the Anti Corruption Bureau. Shirke is a steno…He cannot be the lone person involved. It could be possible that such practices are going on for long in PCMC headquarters. The ACB should carry out deeper investigation and expose the real culprits as well,” she said.

Sena leader Maruti Bhapkar said CID probe should be conducted into the matter. “I have been a corporator and I have seen how PCMC functions. Right from a junior engineer to the top-most officer, everyone demands money for approving projects. The ACB should call all builders and ask them who all demanded money for getting completion certificate for their projects. Similar thing should happen for other projects too,” he said.

The case is being investigated by police inspector Uttara Jadhav and the team comprised additional SP Dilip Borse, DySP Sunil Yadav and inspector Arun Ghodke.

