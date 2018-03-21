PCI seeks report from UP govt on media ban during Gorakhpur bypoll

The Press Council of India (PCI) The Press Council of India (PCI)

The Press Council of India (PCI) has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the restrictions reportedly imposed on media in the counting centre of the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency recently. Media was reportedly not allowed inside the centre on March 14, the day counting of votes took place for the parliamentary constituency.

“PCI chairman Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has taken note of report of restriction imposed on media at the counting centre of Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency in Gorakhpur on March 14 by the district magistrate as prima facie, impinging on the freedom of the press,” it said in a release.

“Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, a report on facts of the case has been called for along with written reply in the matter from the chief secretary of the UP government and the Gorakhpur district magistrate,” the PCI said.

Samajwadi Party’s Pravin Nishad defeated BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla by 21,961 votes in Gorakhpur, the seat which was with the party since 1989.

