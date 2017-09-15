Press Council writes to NIA, J&K police on arrest of photojournalist

Journalist of South Kashmir hold a banner to protest against National Investigation Agency (NIA) and police after arrested a Photo journalist Kamran Yousuf during conducts fresh raids in difference places in south kashmir and Srinagar and New Delhi in a funding case on Wednesday. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi 06-09-2017 Journalist of South Kashmir hold a banner to protest against National Investigation Agency (NIA) and police after arrested a Photo journalist Kamran Yousuf during conducts fresh raids in difference places in south kashmir and Srinagar and New Delhi in a funding case on Wednesday. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi 06-09-2017

The Press Council of India (PCI) has served a notice on the NIA, Jammu and Kashmir police chief and the state chief secretary, expressing concern over the arrest of Kamran Yousuf, a freelance photojournalist, on the suspicion that he is a stone thrower who attacked security personnel. The PCI has sought replies from the agency and the officials within two weeks.

“It has been brought to the notice of the council that Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Pulwama-based freelance photojournalist Shri Kamran Yousuf and handed (him) over to the National Investigation Agency,” read the letter by the PCI secretary Vibha Bhargava issued on Tuesday.

The letter said the matter “prima-facie concerns free functioning of the press and the statute mandates the Press Council to preserve the freedom of the press.” It said the PCI chairman “has viewed the incident with concern and taken suo motu cognizance”. Last week,Yousuf was arrested by NIA over charges of stone throwing. He was then shifted to New Delhi.

