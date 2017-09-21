Pay Rs 80,000 litigation cost to each buyer: SC to Unitech

Unitech’s Anthea Floors was to be built at this site in Gurgaon. (Source: Express Photo/Manoj Kumar) Unitech’s Anthea Floors was to be built at this site in Gurgaon. (Source: Express Photo/Manoj Kumar)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked real estate group Unitech Residential Resorts Ltd to pay Rs 80,000 each as compensation to 39 homebuyers as litigation cost and for harassing them. The direction came from a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra while hearing an appeal by the firm against an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). The bench, comprising Justice Amitav Roy and Justice A M Khanwilkar, asked Unitech to pay the buyers, who had booked flats in its Vista housing project in Gurgaon, within eight weeks.

They had sought a refund of their principal amount, totalling Rs 16.55 crore with interest, after the developer failed to keep the promise to give them possession of the flats by 2012. The court had earlier directed the firm to deposit 14 per cent interest on Rs 16.55 crore invested by the 39 buyers and warned it that the realtor’s properties would be attached if it failed to pay. Over two dozen home buyers of Unitech’s housing projects in Noida and Gurgaon had approached the NCDRC after the builder failed to give them possession of the flats as per schedule.

In another development, over 100 people, who had booked their homes with the Amrapali Group, approached the top court Wednesday, seeking quashing of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order allowing insolvency proceedings against Amrapali Silicon City Ltd. The home buyers, who have neither got possession of flats, nor refund of their money, had booked homes in the Amrapali Centurion Park-Low Rise project, Amrapali Centurion Park-Terrace Homes and Amrapali Centurion Park-Tropical Garden at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The petition by 107 home buyers said they had neither got possession of the promised property, nor got any compensation from the firm. Consumer and recovery cases and decrees passed by civil courts in favour of home buyers against real estate firms cannot be executed once insolvency proceedings commence. Pointing this out, the petitioners said the insolvency proceedings against Amrapali Silicon City Ltd affected the home buyers of Amrapali Centurian Park Pvt Ltd.

