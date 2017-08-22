Pay Rs 25 lakh for wasting court’s time or go to jail: SC to lawyer

The Supreme Court on Monday warned a lawyer who had filed 64 PILs and “wasted judicial time” that it would send him to jail if he did not comply with its order imposing a Rs 25 lakh cost on him.The bench of Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud gave Rajiv Dahiya, Chairman of Suraz India Trust, time till Tuesday to place on record an application which he claimed to have filed before the President in the matter.

As the lawyer started to argue, the CJI cut him short saying “deposit the cost first”. As Dahiya fumbled, the court warned him that it will order his detention to ensure that he complies with the order. The CJI told him that “you filed 64 cases in court. You have filed contempt charges against CJIs, Registrar General… Why are you doing all this nonsense?”

