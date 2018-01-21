Pawan Kalyan to announce political voyage from Telengana temple tomorrow

Jana Sena founder and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan Sunday said he would visit Hanuman Temple in Kondagattu near Karimnagar tomorrow and announce his political programme. Kalyan, however, said he would announce his plan of action for the next three days tomorrow, as he has not yet decided the exact mode he would adopt to reach masses.

“I will have ‘darshan’ of Lord Hanuman tomorrow and announce the programme for the next three days form there. I will announce the schedule for every three or four day. I have not decided whether I would undertake ‘padayatra’ (foot march) or a roadshow or any other means to meet people,” the actor told reporters here.

He said his main agenda for Telangana is to meet the party workers. “The plan of action would depend on the feedback from them,” he said, adding that there won’t be any public meetings but only the Jana Sena cadre meetings.

Political analyst and former MLC Nageswar ruled out Pawan Kalyan’s impact on Telangana, saying there is no political space for the actor in the state. Nageswar also said the actor may be trying to consolidate and sustain his fan following through these activities and people of Telangana are unlikely to own him in politics as he is considered to be from Andhra Pradesh.

In a separate development, Polish ambassador to India Adam Burakowski met Kalyan this morning and requested his cooperation to promote his country as an ideal place for Telugu film shootings.

Kalyan, who floated Jana Sena ahead of the 2014 polls, had extended full support to the TDP-BJP combine back then. However, Kalyan of late started accusing the BJP of not honouring the promises, especially the grant of special category status, the saffron party had made to the people of Andhra Pradesh. He had caused a flutter after he met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on New Year’s eve at the latter’s camp office in Hyderabad.

