Pawan Kalyan keeps Andhra parties guessing

Telugu actor K Pawan Kalyan Thursday met several victims of the AgriGold scam who were cheated after being promised them high returns on monetary deposits or developed land. Some of the victims turned emotional on meeting the popular actor, who is the brother of actor-turned-politican K Chiranjeevi, and accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the ruling TDP of failing to come to their aid. This left several red-faced in the TDP which is trying to auction properties of AgriGold and repay the victims.

This is not the first time that a gathering attended by Kalyan, where people voiced their grievances against the government over some or other issue, left the ruling party embarrassed.

Leaders of the ruling and the opposition parties said that Kalyan has become an enigma for them. Hugely popular, his presence in any gathering draws thousands. Although he spoke in favour of Narendra Modi before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Kalyan has not declared support for any party.

Pawan has launched an organisation named Jana Sena Party, but that has remained apolitical so far. On January 24, he released a music album, demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh. On January 28, he blamed the Centre for going back on its promise of giving special status to the state, forcing Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu to respond.

“That man is a mystery. He makes politically loaded statements, embarrasses political leaders with pointed questions in public, warns them without mincing words and is cheered by the thousands. But neither is he entering politics nor does he engage directly with political leaders. No one knows what he really wants,” a TDP leader said.

“I have no intentions right now,’’ Pawan told The Indian Express when asked about his political aspirations. “I speak when I feel strongly about something. It could be injustice to someone or an issue that needs to be spoken about,’’ he said.

