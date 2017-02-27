PAVA shell as substitute for pellet gun not the solution, we need something else: CRPF DG at farewell presser

K Durga Prasad, Director General of CRPF. (File) K Durga Prasad, Director General of CRPF. (File)

K Durga Prasad, Director General of CRPF, at his farewell press conference on Monday said CRPF personnel showed “tremendous” restraints during protests in Kashmir last year. Dismissing the replacement of PAVA shells as a substitute of pellet guns, Prasad said, “PAVA shells introduced as substitute to Pellets guns is not the only solution. We need to use something else along with PAVA.” Talking about future plans to use modified versions of pellet guns, Prasad said, “Whatever the situation demands, the CRPF personnel on the ground will decide. Be it PAVA or pellet. We are working on introducing pellets guns with modifications that will make it less lethal.”

Explaining the planned modifications, Prasad said the guns will have deflectors so they remain in lower part of the body when fired on protesters. Talking about progress made in replacing the bullets, Prasad said, “BSF has made modifications in pellet guns. We are testing it before using it in the field.”

Ensuring things in the region will be smoother in the coming year, Prasad claimed, “Situation has improved in Kashmir as compared to last year. The situation is not as bad as it is being stated. We are prepared for summers in Kashmir. Things will be smoother as compared to last year when it comes to contain any protests.”

Giving data of attacks on CRPF personnel in the tense region during protests last year, Prasad said, “47 incidents of grenade lobbing, three instances of firing from the crowd and 43 petrol/acid attacks on CRPF personnel were reported in Kashmir. There were 142 incidents of stone pelting reported on CRPF camps.” Talking about government’s plans to aid the ones who were injured in the protests, Prasad said, “After Burhan Wani encounter, 2580 CRPF personnel were injured in Jammu and Kashmir. MHA will provide Rs 2500 for minor injuries and Rs 7500 for grievous injuries to CRPF personnel injured in incidents of stone pelting in Kashmir.”

Talking about CRPF’s effort to provide security to different regions in the country, Prasad said, “The CRPF is providing security cover to 68 protectee of different threat categories. We are actively involved in all assembly elections including Manipur, UP, Punjab. Large contingent have been deployed in these states,” he said.

Praising the work done by the forces in 2016, the outgoing Director General said that the year saw least amount of incidents of Naxal violence. “Left-Wing extremists do not hold the same ground anymore,” he said.

