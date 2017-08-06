Patti drug menace: SHO transfer; Cong MLA takes credit, SSP says transfer on administrative grounds

The Tarn Taran SSP, however, denied such claims and maintained that the SHO was transferred on administrative grounds. (Representational image) The Tarn Taran SSP, however, denied such claims and maintained that the SHO was transferred on administrative grounds. (Representational image)

On the day Patti Station House Officer (SHO) Mohit Kumar was transferred allegedly for not entertaining a complaint against drug smugglers, an ASI-level police official Rasal Singh was accused of having heroin in public. Though Rasal ran away, his car was caught by the public near Sangal Basti on Friday.

Congress MLA from Patti, Harminder Singh Gill, confirmed both developments. Talking to The Indian Express, Gill claimed credit for the transfer of Mohit after the latter allegedly did not listen to the complaints of poor women from Sangal Basti against drug smugglers. The Tarn Taran SSP, however, denied such claims and maintained that the SHO was transferred on administrative grounds.

A group of women protested outside the Patti PS on Thursday, accusing Mohit of not entertaining their complaints against drug smuggling. They alleged that drug smuggling was rampant in Patti and police were not taking action. On Friday, the SHO was transferred.

“I don’t know what the MLA has said. What I know is that I have transferred SHO Mohit Kumar on administrative grounds and not because of any protest,” said Tarn Taran SSP Darshan Singh.

“It is true that there had been negligence at some levels in police while tracking drug smugglers. Those women had even met me. I had asked the SHO to look into their complaints. The women also protested outside the police station. But the SHO didn’t listen and so he has been transferred,” said Gill.

Gill defeated four-time SAD MLA Adesh Partap Singh Kairon to enter the Punjab Assembly for the first time. “We contested the election on the drug issue and there will be no compromise. I have met Special Task Force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in Chandigarh today and it has been planned in a meeting that there should be a separate STF unit to fight drug smugglers in Tarn Taran.”

Are police failing to fight the menace? “Police have old habits. It used to pull strings for a few days and then relax. This is why I have talked to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today and also met the STF chief so that drug smuggling should be curbed by taking extra measures,” replied Gill. “Police have fought against militancy. They won that war. Now, the war against drugs is not that difficult and we need dedication to fight it. We have already conveyed this message to the police that we will not intervene if they find any Congressman involved in drug smuggling. It is the first time when politicians are not involved in drug smuggling,” he asserted. “But there was a chain operating in the past involving politicians, police and smugglers. Now, politicians are out, but still there are some black sheep in police and we need to oust such elements. Police have to nab the drug smugglers. They used to have drugs stored at police stations. Some policemen became addicted due to that reason. It all became a chain. So, we have to break this nexus involving police. And, it will not be possible to win this fight against drugs without breaking the nexus within police,” reasoned Gill. “I have asked Harpreet Sidhu to arrest the big fish. Arrest of Inderjit Singh from Jalandhar has sent a good message to the masses. So, we should arrest all the black sheep in police,” added Gill. On Gill’s allegations, the SSP said, “I have joined recently. I can claim that we have definitely controlled drug smuggling in Patti. We are reaching out to schools so that young children shouldn’t fall for drugs.”

Making his point, Gill said, “Public have caught a policeman consuming heroin red-handed in Patti today only.”

SSP, however, denied having information of any such development.

New Patti SHO Harjit Singh said, “We had received a call from the public and our men went to Sangal Basti. A car belongs to ASI Rasal Singh, posted in police lines Tarn Taran has been recovered from the spot. We are yet to investigate Rasal Singh against the allegations levelled by public. No drugs have been recovered from the car. Otherwise, we would have filed a report about his suspicious presence on the spot.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App