Pattern visible on ‘love jihad’ in Kerala: Kiren Rijiju 

Kiren Rijiju (Source: ANI) Kiren Rijiju (Source: ANI)

A pattern is “visible” on ‘love jihad’ in Kerala, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said today and added that the Supreme Court’s order has “given some kind of legitimacy” to the NIA probe into the matter. The apex court had yesterday ordered the NIA to probe a case of conversion and marriage of a Hindu woman to a Muslim man, as the investigative agency claimed it was not an isolated incident but a “pattern” emerging in Kerala.

The Kerala High Court had earlier annulled the marriage, terming it as an instance of ‘love jihad’. When it is said that some women have reportedly accepted on camera that they have been lured into it (inter-religion wedding), a pattern is visible in the issue, said Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. “The move of the NIA on this so-called ‘love jihad’ is being given some kind of legitimacy by the judgement you have heard, which has come from the honourable Supreme Court,” he told reporters when asked about the issue.

Rijiju, however, refused to comment on the case before the Supreme Court. “When the case is being investigated, I would not prefer to make a comment which will lead to some political twist on the issue. For us, this is not a political issue. This is an issue which local people have felt that there is something behind the whole pattern,” he said. “There is a pattern which is visible. But, If I make a comment, as I said, because I am from Home Ministry, people may twist this issue into some different angle. So, despite some pattern being visible I would not like to offer any comment from my side,” he said.

Asked about the reported comments of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah that India faced a threat from within, the minister said the country is capable of dealing with any internal or external threat. “There are certain issues in our country which include internal threat. But that is not to the extent that the nation has to worry. India is capable of dealing with any internal or external threat,” he said.

Rijiju was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by National Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan. Earlier, in his address to the gathering, he said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is becoming normal “because our government is committed to tackling the challenge.” The nation faced challenges from various quarters, but the NDA government in the last three years tried to “keep the country safe” for it to progress, the minister said.

