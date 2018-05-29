Patriotism is not just garlanding Bharat Mata but guarding oppressed: Venkaiah

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said peace is a prerequisite to hold talks, and asked the “neighbour” to reciprocate by not “aiding, abetting, training and funding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Addressing scientists at the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) here, Naidu also took a dig at those trying to divide people in the name of patriotism.

He said, “We try to conclude by saying Bharat Mata ki jai (and) Vande Mataram, and then call it patriotism and nationalism. (But) what is patriotism? (Patriotism) is not about garlanding the photo of Bharat Mata, or simply guarding the land. Patriotism is about guarding the people, taking care of the suppressed and oppressed, who have been neglected all the time.”

Speaking on religion, Naidu said, “Religion is a way of worship, and there is nothing wrong in it, while culture is a way of life…”

Pointing out that peace is a prerequisite for development in the country, Naidu said, without naming Pakistan, “If we have tension, there cannot be any attention…. You must end tension and then you can talk with neighbours. You can talk to other neighbours, immediate neighbour, but that neighbour should also reciprocate in the same manner by not aiding, abetting, training and funding terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App