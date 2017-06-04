Patra sticks to script, no answer to tricky questions

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesman Sambit Patra on Saturday avoided questions on rising beef vigilantism, the Rajasthan court’s observations on the cow and the recent ban on sale of cattle for slaughter. “My mandate is to only speak on the great achievements of the BJP in the last three years. Pages after pages will not end. The achievements are so luminous,’’ he said at a press meet in Goa.

“So I will speak only about our mandate. I can speak about LED. Speak about Mudra scheme. I have other schemes. Let us talk about two crore LPG cylinders, wait it is five crore,” he added even as he was asked more questions on rising beef vigilantism. He underlined the press conference was about three years of PM Narendra Modi’s government. “I will speak everything. If you want any clarification about employment or LED bulb distribution of Ujjwala.”

When asked about the circular on cattle sale, he was stoic. “I have been sent here to speak on the mandate of the three years. I will answer only my way. I will not trespass beyond the boundary of three year’s achievements.”

He said the achievements should be such that people come to know about them and reporters get tired. “The narrative for the poor has changed… From Independence to date, Modiji has become the country’s most favourite leader.’’

While he said he cannot commit a date by which India would take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Patra said it was only possible under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App