Patna: Woman killed after failed rape attempt

Unable to rape a 35-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man allegedly inserted an iron rod in private part of the woman, who died because of severe internal injuries and profuse bleeding. Police have arrested the accused.

Naubatpur police station in-charge Premraj Chouhan said the incident took place on Wednesday night when the woman had gone out of her house to defecate. The accused, Dhiraj Kumar, a neighbour, reportedly first overpowered her at a deserted spot and tried to rape her. But when the woman resisted, the man, who found an abandoned piece of an iron rod in the field, inserted it into her private part.

“The woman, who anyhow managed to walk back to her home, was brought to the police station from where we sent her to Patna Medical College and Hospital where she died during treatment on Thursday”, said the police station in-charge. The postmortem report said the woman died because of severe internal injuries. The woman’s husband is a daily wage worker and the couple have four children.

