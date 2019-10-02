Patna rains: Residents put trust in NDA, we owe them an apology, says Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh Wednesday said the NDA government owes an apology to the people of Patna, which is reeling from heavy rains that have inundated the city over the last few days.

“It is not a failure of the people of Patna. It is our failure. Residents of the city have reposed so much of trust in the NDA, especially the BJP. We owe an apology to them,” said Singh who is the Lok Sabha MP of Begusarai in Bihar.

Singh, a former member of the Nitish Kumar cabinet, sought accountability from the Bihar Chief Minister. “The government issued an alert asking the people to be on guard. But was it on guard itself? Had it been so, people would not have been compelled to suffer so much of misery,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

MEanwhile, Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) is an ally of the BJP, blamed climate change for heavy rains in the state which has killed over 42 people till now.

“The change in climate has led to drought, sudden heavy rainfall and the present condition in Bihar. This year in July there were flash floods in 12-13 districts. Later, water level in river Ganga rose. Now, sudden heavy rainfall has flooded many areas in Patna,” he has said.

On Tuesday, Giriaj Singh accused the state government of corruption in flood relief and claimed that “floods seem to have become an occasion for celebration for the state administration”.

With many low-lying areas of Patna still under water, and cut off from the rest of the city, stranded and trapped residents are complaining about inadequate, or at places no supply of drinking water and food packets.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had to be rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel Monday after he was stranded at his Patna residence following torrential floods in the state.

The state capital was pounded by 342.5 mm of rainfall between September 27 and 30, as against the state average of

255 mm, an official release said.