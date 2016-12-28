Patna: Prakashotava kicks off amid tight security

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after inauguration of Fateh Chand Yatri Niwas during 350th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after inauguration of Fateh Chand Yatri Niwas during 350th birth anniversary celebration of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The week-long Prakashotava, to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, got under way here amid tight security. With PM Narendra Modi scheduled to attend the closing day function at Gandhi Maidan, the police have been trying to ensure foolproof security at the venue. Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams of the Patna ATS have also been deployed.

Over 2 lakh Sikh devotees from Punjab and elsewhere have gathered in Patna. At least 50 VVIPs, including Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, are scheduled to visit the state capital. Bihar DGP P K Thakur told The Indian Express: “We have provided police deployment from Gandhi Maidan to Patna City. As the PM is visiting, we are taking extra care. We have installed watch towers and SWAT teams will be also deployed”.