Patna HC grants bail to Rocky Yadav in misbehaviour with police case

Patna High Court on Thursday granted bail to Rocky Yadav in a case related to obstruction of government work at Patna Airport in 2016 and misbehavior with police officials when stopped. Yadav is the son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi. Yadav is currently lodged in Bihar jail after being convicted in the murder case of a student.

On September 6, the Gaya District Court had sentenced Yadav, and two others to life imprisonment after holding them guilty of killing Class XII student Aditya Sachdeva, while his father Bindi Yadav was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Sachdeva was killed by Yadav on May 7, 2016, for overtaking his vehicle. Yadav also was slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh and his father with RS 50,000, while Rs 10,000 penalty was imposed on each of the other two life convicts.

