Patna-Delhi Rajdhani derails near Shivaji Bridge

The engine and power car of a Delhi-bound Ranchi Rajdhani Express derailed near Shivaji Bridge, short of entering the New Delhi Railway station on Thursday morning. However, no casualties were reported since the train, which was approaching the station, was running slowly. However, one person was injured in the incident that took place at 11.45 am. The injured man, identified as Imam Hussain, was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Darya Ganj.

Sources said 20 minutes before the incident, the in-bound Howrah Rajdhani’s loco pilot had felt a jerk and alerted the track engineering staff about it. The staff, after inspection, let the train pass at 5 kmph.

Three trains were allowed to pass that point before the Ranchi Rajdhani derailed, sources said. Why trains were not stopped and the fault rectified will be probed now, railway officials said.

A sleeper of the track near Minto Bridge was found to be broken, sources said. A woman passenger, Momita, who had boarded the train from Bokaro City, said she walked on the tracks from the Shivaji Bridge to New Delhi Railway Station.

“I was travelling with my husband and son in the train, and after the derailment, it stopped for over an hour at the bridge. We thought there was some fault in the line and decided to walk. We later found out that the train had derailed,” she said. Another passenger, Sangeeta Devi, said, “This is the condition of our railways. If this could happen with the Rajdhani, what would happen to other passenger trains. It could have been a big accident.”

