Patna college hosts ‘obscene dance’ on pretext of jagran, probe ordered

THE PATNA district administration on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into an “obscene dance” at BN College in Patna during Saraswati Puja festival, which was organised after permission for a “jagran” from the Patna University Vice Chancellor.

A video gone viral shows scantily-dressed women dancing to Bhojpuri and Hindi numbers with many students in the audience. It was performed on a stage set up inside the college hostel on Monday night.

Most of the students left the hostel after the university administration took cognisance of the incident.

Patna University Vice Chancellor Rasbihari Singh said, “The incident is shocking. When the stage was being raised, I had sought to know the nature of the event planned. I was told that there would be a “jagran” function in the night after Saraswati Puja in the day. We will take strong action against the students who organised the function.”

Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the event by Patna Sadar SDO and Patna Town DSP. The guilty innocents would be identified. The two-member team would submit report in three days.”

Ravi also said illegal occupants would be vacated from the hostel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App