Patna church pastor arrested on rape charges

A pastor of a Patna church has been arrested on charges of raping a woman follower at his residence under the pretense of performing special prayers to cure her of mental disease. Though the arrest has been made on the basis of an FIR lodged by a woman from Patna City, another woman too has recorded her statement with the police making similar allegations against the pastor.

Police said they arrested Chandrama Raj, the pastor of Indian Mission Church at Alamganj from Gurhatta, on Sunday after two women complained to Mahila Police station on September 23. The FIR was, however, lodged on October 8 after the complainants approached an NGO. Patna SSP Manu Maharaj told The Indian Express: “Statements of both women were recorded in the presence of a judicial magistrate. But the FIR was lodged by one of them. We have conducted a preliminary inquiry and arrested the priest Chandrama Raj. He has been sent to judicial custody”.

The FIR said the pastor would make claims of exorcising ghosts and evil spirits. He conducted special prayers at his home where he reportedly raped the complainant who suffers from some mental illness.

Though no statement was issued by the church on the matter, at least eight disciples of the pastor visited the woman police station to lodge protest against the filing of the FIR. The woman police station in-charge, Vibha Kumari, said: “We followed the due process before the arrest. We also interrogated the pastor at the police station before he was sent to judicial custody. We will question several people as well”.

