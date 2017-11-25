Patna-bound Vasco Da Gama Express derails in UP, three killed

Derailed coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna express near Manikpur railway station on Friday. (PTI Photo) Derailed coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna express near Manikpur railway station on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Three passengers, among them a six-year-old boy, were killed and nine suffered injuries when 14 coaches of the Patna-bound Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express derailed at Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, after 4 am on Friday. Fourteen of the train’s coaches derailed one after another when the train was crossing Manikpur station.

The Railways did not speak about the possible reason for the derailment and said an investigation was under way. The Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhansi, said a fracture in the tracks could have led to the accident. Superintendent of Police O P Singh said: “We suspect that the track was fractured which could have caused the derailment.” He said the GRP also came to know that there was some technical problem with the coaches.

A UP anti-terror squad team went to the spot in the morning but said it found nothing pointing to sabotage or any attempted act of terror. The deceased have been identified as Deepak Patel (30) and his six-year-old son Golu from Betiah in Bihar’s West Champaran district, and Manoj Singh (23) of Chhapra district, also in Bihar.

Among the injured, six are under treatment at the Community Health Centre in Manikpur and three seriously injured passengers are in Allahabad Medical College. The critically injured were identified as Abhishek (28) and Arvind Kumar (24) of Varanasi and Rinki Kumari from South Goa.

The Commissioner Railway Safety (North East Circle), Satish Pandey, is probing the accident, said the public relation officer of North Central Railway, Gaurav Bansal. Bansal said that of the 14 coaches that jumped tracks at 4.18 am, 12 were sleepers. The three who died were in a sleeper coach.

Bansal said the Railway ministry has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, help of Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries. The UP government announced help of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each deceased, Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries.

Sources in the Railway Ministry hinted that assessment by officials placed the blame on rail fracture leading to the accident. Some officials claimed low temperature could have caused the fracture. Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani made a spot inspection in the afternoon. Three other train accidents happened in various parts of the country between 7 pm on Thursday and 7 am on Friday. At 7.19 pm on Thursday, a local train hit a Bolero at an unmanned level crossing near Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, killing four people and injuring two at Matha Bhusunda village, an official said.

About two hours after the Vasco Da Gama Express accident, a Paradeep-Cuttack goods train went off rails between Goraknath and Raghunathpur in Odisha at 5.55 am. No deaths were reported. The engine of the Jammu-Patna Archana Express separated twice from the train near Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The engine decoupled around 2.35 am and was recoupled and cleared by 3.17 am. But the engine and the first coach separated around 5.25 am and were reattached at 6.05 am.

