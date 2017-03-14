Bihar: 6,366 litres of liquor seized, 705 arrested during Holi

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

The police arrested 705 persons and seized 6,366 litres of country liquor and Indian Made Foreign liquor as part of a stepped up campaign against liquor consumption during Holi in Bihar. This was the first Holi in the state after a total prohibition was clamped from April, last year, presenting a major challenge to the police and excise officials to enforce alcohol ban during the festival.

The Director General of Police control room said today that in an intensified campaign for three days, including the festival day, the police seized 6,366 litres of both country liquor and IMFL. The police also seized 1,568 litres of “Mahua” (spiced brew) during the anti-liquor campaign from March 11-13, the control room operating under direct supervision of the state police chief said.

Giving a break-up of the seizures, it said, on the occasion of Holi yesterday the police had seized 241 litres of country liquor, 286 litres of foreign brand and 264 litres of spiced brew from different parts of the state. A total number of 140 persons were arrested on March 13 under the new liquor law.

On the eve of Holi, on March 11, the police had arrested 276 persons and seized a total amount of 1,342 litres of country liquor, 2,608 litres of IMFL and 752 litres of spiced brew from various places in Bihar. Similarly, on March 12 the seizure list included 524 litres of country liquor, 1,365 litres of IMFL and 552 litres of spiced brew. The police had arrested 289 persons on that day, the control room said.

