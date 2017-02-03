Patna: 3 ISI suspects sent to judicial custody till February 17

3 arrested ISI suspects for their role in triggering Indore-Patna train derailment were sentenced judicial custody till Feb 17 by a special NIA court.(File Photo) 3 arrested ISI suspects for their role in triggering Indore-Patna train derailment were sentenced judicial custody till Feb 17 by a special NIA court.(File Photo)

A special NIA court on Friday sent three ISI suspects arrested last month for their role in triggering train derailments to judicial custody till February 17. Special judge Manoj Kumar Sinha sent the trio to judicial custody after they were produced in his court in Patna. The lawyer representing NIA in the court Lallan Sinha said the three have been booked under 150 Railway Act, sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substance Act and other sections under the IPC.

Watch what else is making news:

Motilal Paswan, Mukesh Yadav and Umashanker Patel were arrested from Bihar’s East Champaran district on January 17. During the course of investigation, Paswan admitted playing a role in the derailment of Indore-Patna Express near Kanpur on November 20, 2016 in which around 150 passengers were killed. After their arrest, East Champaran Superintendent of Police Jitendra Rana had claimed the trio had confessed to having worked for a Nepalese contact suspected to be connected with the ISI.

The three were allegedly involved in more than a dozen criminal cases and were roped in by Nepalese contacts to trigger train mishaps in India, Rana had said. ‘ Their arrest had come in the course of a probe into the murder of two persons in Nepal in December last year for failing to explode bombs on railway tracks at Ghorasahan area of East Champaran district on October 1, 2016, the SP said. In the wake of the disclosures during the probe, NIA took over the investigation.