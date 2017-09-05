Patna: 12 officials injured in clash between police, locals during anti-encroachment drive

- Aditya Pancholi on Kangana Ranaut's revelations: She's mad, who talks like that? I'll take legal action
At least 12 government officials were injured when a clash broke out between a group of locals and police on Tuesday during a drive against illegal construction at Rajeev Nagar in Patna. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the mob resorted to stone pelting even as they burnt one JCB and a government vehicle. During the clash, 12 government officials were injured, said the ministry.
More details awaited.
