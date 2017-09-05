Only in Express
  • Patna: 12 officials injured in clash between police, locals during anti-encroachment drive

Patna: 12 officials injured in clash between police, locals during anti-encroachment drive

Patna: As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the mob resorted to stone pelting even as they burnt one JCB and a government vehicle. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2017 3:44 pm
Patna, Patna clash, Patna illegal construction, Patna police clash, Patna Rajeev Nagar, Patna anti encroachment Clash between locals and police during an anti-encroachment drive in Bihar’s Patna. (Source: ANI)
Top News

At least 12 government officials were injured when a clash broke out between a group of locals and police on Tuesday during a drive against illegal construction at Rajeev Nagar in Patna. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the mob resorted to stone pelting even as they burnt one JCB and a government vehicle. During the clash, 12 government officials were injured, said the ministry.

More details awaited.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 05: Latest News