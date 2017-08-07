Patient dies after Haryana BJP councilor allegedly blocks ambulance for 30 minutes

A BJP councilor from Haryana allegedly blocked an ambulance in Fatehabad for about half and hour, leading to the death of a patient.

On Saturday, Darshan Nagpal, BJP’s Fatehabad councilor, allegedly chased down an ambulance after it collided with his car at a traffic intersection. The patients relatives claimed that he refused to allow it to pass for about half an hour.

The patient, Naveen Soni (42), was brought dead to the hospital. “Pradhan tailed our car and stopped our ambulance, demanding compensation for damages,” the patient’s older brother, Sitaram Soni, told news channel NDTV.

Soni claimed his brother would have been alive had he been brought to the hospital 15 minutes earlier.

Nagpal, however, denied the allegation and said the ambulance was “unoccupied” and the driver was “drunk”.

“There is no question of stopping the ambulance, ask anyone present there. I believe in service how can I stop an ambulance,” Pradhan said told NDTV.

Confirming the incident, Senior police officer Jagdish Chandra said his department received a complaint against Nagpal. “Both sides have been called to the police station for our investigation,” Chandra told NDTV.

