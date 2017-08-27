Patidars to back Congress in polls, hints Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel Hardik Patel

Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel on Saturday indirectly urged his community members to give Congress a chance in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat. Addressing a huge gathering of Patidars here, Hardik said: “You may say we do not have an option…but let us do something which makes the Congress have confidence in us…. Today, the entire country has eyes on us to save democracy.”

This is the first time in two years of Patidar agitation that Hardik has openly spoken about supporting any party in the Assembly elections. The event, organised to mark the second anniversary of the death of 14 Patidars during the quota agitation, was widely seen as a show of strength by the young Patidar leader before the Assembly elections. It came amid speculation that he was losing grip over the community.

The event had a large turnout, with relatives of Patidars who died as part of the quota stir felicitated and given cheques of Rs 35,000 each. “We lost 14 of our young members…we spent nine months in jail…atrocities were committed on our mothers and sisters,” he said. “Just ask yourselves what you have got in the last two years…the government has given us nothing.” Invoking the 2002 Gujarat riots, Hardik said, “We are proud Hindus. But today

144 Patidars are in jail in cases like Sardarpura, Dipda Darwaja, Ode, etc. Why only Patidars? Why does Maya Kodnani get bail, but not Babu Bajrangi? Is it because he is a Patidar?”

The function was attended by leaders of other factions of Patidar movement, including Lalji Patel, Chirag Patel, Ketan Patel and Nilesh Ervadiya. Putting forward an united show with Hardik, Lalji said, “December elections are not far. And when we have not got justice, make sure that you cast your precious vote carefully.”

