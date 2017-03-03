PAAS threatens protests at Deputy CM Surat events

Members of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) are planning to hold protests during the events attended by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Surat on Saturday, said the outfit’s convener Hardik Patel on Thursday. The Deputy CM is slated to attend two events in Surat district on Saturday — first, the inauguration of a bridge on Tena creek at Olpad; and second, Uttar Gujarat Patidar Sneh Milan Samarambh at Pandesara. Surat PAAS co-convenor Dharmik Malaviya later said, “We will protest and oppose both the programmes of Nitin Patel in Surat. We are working on it how to protest. The state government has done nothing for the Patidars and we have decided to oppose and protest BJP leaders and ministers in Gujarat.”

Reacting to the Samiti’s threat, BJP MLA from Olpad Mukesh Patel said: “The majority of people staying in Olpad taluka are the Koli Patels. There are a few Patidar community people, but they are also loyal to BJP and not to PAAS. We have intimated the police department to lay strict security arrangements and we will see that no unknown person gets entry.” About the bridge, which costs Rs 95 crore, Mukesh said: “The foundation stone of this bridge was laid by the then chief minister Anandiben Patel in 2014… People from around 28 coastal villages in Olpad will be benefited by this bridge as earlier they had to travel 40 km to reach Hazira for jobs, and after this bridge becomes operational they will have to travel only 8 km.”

The organisers of the social gatherings of the Patidars at Pandesara said no unknown person will be allowed in the event. “We have laid strict security cover so that no unknown person would enter. This is a social programme, not political. Majority of the organisers are Powerloom factory owners and textile businessmen. We wanted to unite all Patidars of north Gujarat,” said Manu Patel, one of the organisers. Surat police are making arrangements to prevent any protest at the venues of the two events.