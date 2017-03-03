Will fight against ‘injustice’ across country: Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel at Karamsad on Thursday. Bhupendra Rana Hardik Patel at Karamsad on Thursday. Bhupendra Rana

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, who was at Karamsad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthplace, in Anand district, on Thursday, vowed to fight against injustice across the country in order to “realise Sardar’s unfulfilled dreams of a united India”. This was the first visit of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader to the Charotar region of central Gujarat. Hardik, who also faced protest banners here, symbolically picked up a fistful of soil from the home of Sardar Patel.

Flanked by PAAS supporters, Hardik arrived at Karamsad on Thursday evening, three hours behind schedule and headed straight to the house of Sardar Patel. Amid chants of Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar, he picked up a fistful of soil from the premises and declared his well-rehearsed vow. He said, “I will fight for the Patidar community in Gujarat and for all other communities of the country. In any part of the country, where the dream of Sardar Patel has remained unfulfilled, either of farmers or any other communities, I shall fight for their right as this is a very important matter for me. I swear by the soil of this holy place.”

After spending about 15 minutes inside Sardar Patel’s house and looking through a collection of his belongings and photographs, Hardik told mediapersons about the protests against him. The BJP youth wing, armed with rotten tomatoes, eggs and black flags, greeted Hardik as he entered Karamsad. Several banners with a photograph of Sardar Patel, purportedly put up by the “residents” of Karamsad read in English, “Hardik Go Back”.

Hardik said, “It is the right of people to oppose. We are opposing the government and the BJP is opposing us. But no one from Sardar Patel’s family has opposed the movement. Today, as a shoe was hurled at the state Home Minister, it is natural that BJP workers will be agitated. But I’m very happy to be here today.”

Local PAAS leader Ravi Patel said that in the days to come, the group plans to carry forward the agitation to the rural areas of the district.