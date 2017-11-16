Patidar marries Dalit, sparks protest in Gujarat town

The Patidars also staged a protest in the town against the alleged “inaction” of the police in finding the woman. The Patidars also staged a protest in the town against the alleged “inaction” of the police in finding the woman.

Kathlal town in Gujarat’s Kheda district remained closed on Wednesday as members of the Patidar community called for a bandh after a Patidar woman reportedly eloped with a Dalit youth on November 11.

The Patidars also staged a protest in the town against the alleged “inaction” of the police in finding the woman. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate, threatening to boycott the Assembly polls if the woman was not “rescued”.

Police said that the Patidar woman and the Dalit youth are consenting adults, who married without the knowledge of their parents as they feared backlash. While the woman is a doctor, the Dalit youth is an office bearer of the BJP’s Kathlal unit, police said.

While Patidars have been protesting against the inter-caste marriage, the Dalit community has not raised objection.

“In this case, both the boy and the girl have attained the legal age for marriage, and married out of their free will. If they choose to live together, the administration cannot interfere in the matter,” said DM of Kheda, Kuldeep Arya.

