Patidar leader to govt: ‘Clear your stand on quota first’

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday asked the BJP government to make its stand clear on various demands, including Constitutional reservation for Patidar community, before holding any meeting with them.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had said that the government is ready to talk with agitating Patidars anytime.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad, Hardik said that such statements by BJP leaders are nothing but to pre-empt any disturbance by Patidar youths during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Gujarat on May 23. “Nitin Patel says that they are ready to meet us. But why should we meet you? To drink tea? They are trying to misguide the (Patidar) community. We are not going to meet you (the government) till you make your stand clear on various demands that we had put forth four months ago which includes reservation for Patidar community,” he said.

Hardik alleged that Gujarat government under the direction of BJP president Amit Shah, whom he referred to as “General Dyer”, is trying to scuttle the Patidar agitation. “They are trying to create an impression that the agitation is finished. They want to pacify Patidar youths ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit so that they do not hold any protest…They do not want to give anything to Patidar community,” he added.

The Patidar youth leader said that they will hold protests in Botad and Bhavnagar on May 20 and 21, respectively. In Botad, 51 Patidar youths will hold a march with their heads tonsured, “seeking justice in various cases of atrocities on Patidar community, Mandvi rape and mysterious death of a PAAS convenor in a road accident”, he said. “I will also take part in the march,” Hardik said.

Last week, PAAS leaders had met Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki and asked him to make his party’s stand clear on the outfit’s demands.

The four demands raised by the PAAS include reservation for the Patidar community guaranteed by the Constitution; formation of a Patidar commission; Rs 35 lakh compensation to the family members of nine Patidars who died in police action during the 2015 quota stir and government job for one member of each of the nine families; action against politicians and police officials responsible for the “atrocities” against the Patidars.

