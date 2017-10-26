Hardik Patel appears in court for hearing in 2015 case, his arrest warrant scrapped

Hardik Patel. (Source: Twitter/@HardikPatel_ ) Hardik Patel. (Source: Twitter/@HardikPatel_ )

Patidar leader Hardik Patel appeared at Visnagar sessions court in Mehsana district on Thursday, a day after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him for not turning up for hearing in the court twice in a row. Patel and several others are accused of ransacking the office of BJP legislator in Mehsana during the pro-quota agitation in 2015. They also face a number of cases of loot, vandalism and conspiracy during the agitation. Following Patel’s appearance, the court scrapped the arrest warrant against him.

Earlier, Hardik had through his lawyer sought exemption from personal appearance in the case. The plea was, however, strongly objected to by the public prosecutor and the judge later refused to entertain it. The same court had also rejected his request seeking permission to enter Mehsana.

Hardik was arrested in October 2015 for inciting violence during the Patidar agitation and was also slapped with sedition charges. The Gujarat High Court had barred his entry in Mehsana district until the trial in the case was completed. The High Court had also said that Hardik can seek modification to this condition after nine months and a local court at that time can pass appropriate order based on his conduct.

Upset over the cases against him, Hardik, who is running a camaign agains the BJP in Gujarat, has questioned the state government’s motive as it had earlier announced that all cases against Patidar agitators will be withdrawn. He has accused the BJP of offering money to Patidar leaders asking them to join their party ahead of the assembly elections, the dates of which were announced Wednesday.

Hardik is also in the headlines for the past few days over speculation that he has met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during the latter’s visit to Gujarat. The Patidar leader has, however, denied it. Congress, for his part, has already offered party ticket to Hardik even though he is ineligible to contest election as he is now 24 years old.

